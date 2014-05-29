Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Kids4Foodbank Seeks Local Youths to Join Triathlon Team

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | May 29, 2014 | 2:19 p.m.

Attention all parents! Kids4Foodbank is looking for energetic kids ages 7 to 18 to join our 2014 Triathlon Team.

The team goals are to complete the sprint course of the Santa Barbara Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 24 and to raise funds to support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to continue providing nourishment and nutrition education and provide resources for a network of more than 330 local nonprofit partners.

The deadline to register for the Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team is Friday, June 6.

"As a member of the Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team, children will learn and grow in many ways," said Jennifer Mansbach, Foodbank volunteer and Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team coordinator. "They will learn about the Foodbank and how it helps people and families, about how to volunteer their time to help others, about setting goals and working to meet them and about the power they possess to do something meaningful."

The inspiration for the Kids4Foodbank team goes back to 2012 when then 8-year-old Jacob Mansbach decided to try his first full triathlon, the Santa Barbara Triathlon sprint course. Jacob linked his triathlon goal with a fundraising goal and he raised more than $4,600 that summer for the Foodbank. Jacob's triathlon fundraiser has grown each summer, and this summer's team will be a great experience for all involved.

"If you love swimming, biking and running and want to help the kids of Santa Barbara, come join me this summer and do something awesome," said Jacob, Kids4Foodbank founder.

Each team member will be asked to agree to a few simple commitments:

» 1) Fundraise for the Foodbank

» 2) Train for the triathlon at your own pace

» 3) Have fun together doing something truly amazing

There will be two team meetings, one in June and one in August. Team members will benefit from the guidance of John Herzog, a Santa Barbara based Ironman triathlete and member of the Santa Barbara Triathlon Club, who has volunteered to mentor the kids on all things triathlon: equipment, health and nutrition, preparation and training guidance.

"The triathlon community is an incredibly supportive one, and I love to see kids finding the joy of the sport," Herzog said. "Jacob is an inspiration to us all, and I am excited to be a part of this wonderful group."

This team has the full support of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. We will have a donation page on the Foodbank website and all donations will be made to the Foodbank directly either by check or online.

Interested families or sponsors may contact Jennifer Mansbach at [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 