Kids4Foodbank Seeks Local Youths to Join Triathlon Team

Attention all parents! Kids4Foodbank is looking for energetic kids ages 7 to 18 to join our 2014 Triathlon Team.

The team goals are to complete the sprint course of the Santa Barbara Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 24 and to raise funds to support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to continue providing nourishment and nutrition education and provide resources for a network of more than 330 local nonprofit partners.

The deadline to register for the Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team is Friday, June 6.

"As a member of the Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team, children will learn and grow in many ways," said Jennifer Mansbach, Foodbank volunteer and Kids4Foodbank Triathlon Team coordinator. "They will learn about the Foodbank and how it helps people and families, about how to volunteer their time to help others, about setting goals and working to meet them and about the power they possess to do something meaningful."

The inspiration for the Kids4Foodbank team goes back to 2012 when then 8-year-old Jacob Mansbach decided to try his first full triathlon, the Santa Barbara Triathlon sprint course. Jacob linked his triathlon goal with a fundraising goal and he raised more than $4,600 that summer for the Foodbank. Jacob's triathlon fundraiser has grown each summer, and this summer's team will be a great experience for all involved.

"If you love swimming, biking and running and want to help the kids of Santa Barbara, come join me this summer and do something awesome," said Jacob, Kids4Foodbank founder.

Each team member will be asked to agree to a few simple commitments:

» 1) Fundraise for the Foodbank

» 2) Train for the triathlon at your own pace

» 3) Have fun together doing something truly amazing

There will be two team meetings, one in June and one in August. Team members will benefit from the guidance of John Herzog, a Santa Barbara based Ironman triathlete and member of the Santa Barbara Triathlon Club, who has volunteered to mentor the kids on all things triathlon: equipment, health and nutrition, preparation and training guidance.

"The triathlon community is an incredibly supportive one, and I love to see kids finding the joy of the sport," Herzog said. "Jacob is an inspiration to us all, and I am excited to be a part of this wonderful group."

This team has the full support of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. We will have a donation page on the Foodbank website and all donations will be made to the Foodbank directly either by check or online.

Interested families or sponsors may contact Jennifer Mansbach at [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.