Kids Can Ball It Up at the Page Youth Center This Fall

The Page Youth Center will be the fun place to learn and play basketball and volleyball this fall!

Centrally located at 4540 Hollister Ave., PYC is Santa Barbara and Goleta’s favorite venue for kids and parents who look for positive coaching in a safe environment.

Beginning the week of Sept. 9, PYC’s after-school program will feature a boys basketball clinic for second- through eighth-graders every Thursday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12-Oct. 17, a girls basketball clinic for second- through eighth-graders every Tuesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10-Oct. 15 and a co-ed volleyball clinic for second- through eighth-graders every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11-Oct. 16.

For those second- through eighth-graders interested in bowling, PYC will offer co-ed bowling at Zodos (5925 Calle Real) every Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information on PYC’s after-school program, call PYC at 805.967.8778 or click here.

— Wana Dowell is the director of marketing and development for the Page Youth Center.