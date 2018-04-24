Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:44 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Kids Dig Library System’s Summer Reading Programs

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 24, 2013 | 10:38 a.m.

In just the first week, 2,487 youths signed up to participate in the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s summer reading programs. The Dig Into Reading program for children and Groundbreaking Reads for teens encourages young readers to visit the library, read books and earn prizes for their progress.

The program continues until July 31 at all library branches.

It’s not too late to sign up. Participants get a special reading log to record their books and receive a prize when milestones are reached. Reading over the summer helps children keep up their skills and prevent “summer reading loss,” and helps foster a lifelong habit and love of reading.

Each week during the program a different entertainer performs at all library branches to attract families and keep children returning to the library for books to read. Additional events over the summer, such as a Stuffed Animal Sleepover, a Pajama Party, and special art activities in collaboration with the Museum of Art are funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. The grant supports the Sibling Project, with outreach to encourage children to read with a brother or sister or another family member.

The summer reading programs and all library events are free and open to the public. Early arrival for special events is encouraged as space is limited.

For more information about library programs and events, click here to visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior Youth Services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
