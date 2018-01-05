Kids, Don’t Just Wing It; Learn Birding Basics From Audubon Society

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society will host Winter Bird Count 4 Kids: Introducing Young People to the Fun of Birdwatching, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 20, at Lake Los Carneros Park in Goleta. Meet at Stow House parking lot, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The free event offers birding basics for kids ages 8-16 with a responsible adult.

Participants will take a guided walk around the lake with an experienced naturalist; be introduced to binocular boot camp (borrow binoculars or bring your own); and record and tally the bird species observed.

Participants also will receive a free souvenir bird list; free snacks; and, for the first 75 kids, a free t-shirt.

For more details, visit the Santa Barbara Audubon website http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Audubon, with support from the city of Goleta, UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund, Trader Joe's, Smart & Final, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Joan Cotich for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.