Kids Get in Free at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Fall Family Day

To encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is hosting Fall Family Day, a day dedicated to kids and their families, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

Admission is free for kids 12 and younger.

Event highlights include arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, face-painting, story time, free shave ice from Kona Ice (for the first 200 kids), Mobile Café Food Truck, and adventures through the garden led by volunteers and staff. The event is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.



“Fall Family Day is a great opportunity fuel a love of nature and introduce kids to the outdoors,” said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden executive director. “The garden provides visitors with avenues for exploration and numerous opportunities to engage with the natural world.”

Families, including dogs, are welcome to pack a picnic, explore the garden’s hiking trails and children’s maze, and learn about California native plants. While kids are playing, adults can shop the garden’s Fall Native Plant Sale, which continues through Sunday, Nov. 4.

For vendor updates, event schedules, and more information about Fall Family Day, visit sbbg.org/familyday.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.