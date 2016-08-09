Kids Have a Blast at Page Youth Center Summer Fun Extravaganza

Page Youth Center recently welcomed the community to its Summer Fun Extravaganza event.

Kids of all ages enjoyed a day of crafts, face painting, bounce houses, food and live music along with a visit from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with a fire truck.

Page Youth Center also offered information on its youth and adult fitness and sports programs.

“We enjoyed showcasing the community services that Page Youth Center has to offer,” said Bob Yost, the cener’s executive director. “We were thrilled to enjoy Summer Fun Extravaganza with the whole community and we thank them for supporting our mission of building character through youth sports.”

Page Youth Center is dedicated to “Building Character through Youth Sports.” It believes that sports can provide youth with valuable life lessons in teamwork, perseverance, cooperation and sportsmanship.

Founded in 1984 with a vision to enhance the lives of youth, Page Youth Center offers programs that prepare children for their roles as tomorrow’s leaders.

For more information, visit pageyouthcenter.org or call 805.967.8778.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing Page Youth Center.