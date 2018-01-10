Kids Helping Kids Holding 10th Annual Benefit Concert in Santa Barbara

Fundraiser will be held Friday and Saturday at the Granada Theatre, featuring Andy Grammer and NEEDTOBREATHE

San Marcos High School students in Kids Helping Kids are getting ready for the organization's 10th annual benefit concert this week, which will raise money for a variety of causes.

Kids Helping Kids, a nonprofit lead by 130 students in the advanced economic classes at San Marcos, is holding this year's concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The benefit gala features musical talent Andy Grammer and NEEDTOBREATHE on separate nights.

Allie Jones, 17, chief marketing officer for Kids Helping Kids, said the organization set a fundraising goal of $500,000.

All proceeds from the two-day concert event will go toward causes supported by Kids Helping Kids, including subsidized SAT exam and Advanced Placement Program fees for local students unable to afford the costs; education resources to girls rescued from the red-light district in Mumbai, India; and supporting a safe house for children in Managua, Nicaragua.

“People should attend because it’s a way to have fun, go to a concert and also make a difference,” Jones said. “It’s going to be rewarding to see how our work has helped others.”

It has taken the young learners nearly six months to plan the gala, and the group is looking forward to applying the real-life principles of economics, Jones said.

“It’s more than just learning in a classroom,” Jones said. “It teaches us that the world is bigger than Santa Barbara, and there are people that need help. We can make a difference even from the classroom.”

The students will be dressed in their best attire at the show, she added.

“All of the boys will be wearing tuxes, and the girls will be wearing black dresses.”

Tickets are available for through the Granada Theatre box office, at 1214 State St., on the website here, or by calling 805.899.2222.

Kids Helping Kids has raised more than $2.5 million since its inception in 2002.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .