Kids Helping Kids Hosting 11th Annual Benefit Concerts in Santa Barbara

Students in Kids Helping Kids at San Marcos High School will hold the nonprofit's 11th annual benefit concert next week in Santa Barbara to raise money for children locally and internationally.

Kids Helping Kids, a student-run organization led by more than 100 students in the advanced economic classes in Santa Barbara, is hosting the shows at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Musical talent Ben Rector, a Nashville-based singer and songwriter, and Johnnyswim, a duo hailing from Los Angeles, are set to perform on separate nights.

Dillon Stave, chief marketing officer of Kids Helping Kids, said all proceeds from the two-day gala will go toward a variety of causes supported by the program. The evening includes a silent auction and live auction.

In the past, Stave said, Kids Helping Kids has grossed about $500,000 by the end of the concert.

“This organization is showing kids that they can give back, and inspiring philanthropy for students in my school and around the community,” the 17-year-old said. “It’s inspiring a lot of people to give back.”

Funds are divided evenly between local and global youth causes, Stave said.

The organization assists economically disadvantaged students in Santa Barbara with visual-aid machines, medical bills and school supplies.

Kids Helping Kids students tutor weekly at The Village and The Lighthouse, two community housing centers for low-income families located in Santa Barbara.

The nonprofit supports children from countries such as Nicaragua, India, Rwanda, and areas targeted by human trafficking. The organization funds safe houses, educational institutions and purification systems to bring clean water to communities and at-risk children.

Deckers Brands is this year’s major sponsor.

The event comes after months of preparation.

What makes this concert unique is that it’s entirely run by students, and the talent performing is "world-class," said Jamie DeVries, who teaches the AP course.

Students start class in late-August at San Marcos High, and continue working over one semester to produce the event, DeVries said.

“This class project — a full-fledged music concert — benefits disadvantaged kids both in Santa Barbara and across the globe,” he said. “You truly don’t want to miss this event. It’s one of a kind.”

“The kids learn everything from marketing, finance and accounting principles to the softer but real-life skills like how to conduct yourself when dealing with professionals or negotiating contracts with our bands and their management,” DeVries continued. “In economics class, we are teaching concepts like fixed costs, variable costs, supply and demand.”

DeVries said the students have a chance to see these models come to life in a real and tangible way.

“The more successful we are at running our business, the more kids we can help on the receiving end,” he said.

DeVries added that this year, Kids Helping Kids is partnering with children who had their lives affected during the Camp Fire in Northern California.

The mission statement of San Marcos High School’s Kids Helping Kids reads, “We are empowered students making a difference from the classroom to the community.”

Tickets are available through the Granada Theatre box office on the website here, or by calling 805.899.2222.

Kids Helping Kids has raised more than $3.1 million since its inception in 2002, and the concerts began in 2009.

