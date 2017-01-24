Kids Helping Kids Marks 15 Years as Gavin DeGraw Headlines Benefit Concert

The San Marcos High organization has raised more than $400,000 this year, and its mission has inspired students at other schools

The Kids Helping Kids program hit the 15-year mark this year with its annual gala concert, auction and raffle fundraiser that helps children locally and globally who need socioeconomic and physical support.

The mission statement of San Marcos High School’s Kids Helping Kids reads, “We are empowered students making a difference from the classroom to the community. KHK is a student-run nonprofit organization led by the students in the Advanced Placement economics classes at San Marcos High School.”

Jamie DeVries teaches the AP course, a highly sought-after slot at the high school through which students organize the effort. After months of preparation, about 100 students were on hand for the Jan. 14 concert to welcome guests, serve hors d’ouevres and refreshments, manage the silent auction and sponsor reception, sell raffle tickets and handle the stage production.

The concerts started in 2009, and this year’s headliner was Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, who returned after his 2016 KHK concert. The duo Parachute, who hail from Charlottesville, N.C., provided the opening act.

The concerts are entirely student produced and have featured nationally and internationally known artists such as Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, Grammy-winning Switchfoot, Andy Grammer, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tyrone Wells, Ingrid Michaelson and Jon McLaughlin.

This year’s show included an aerial and dance performance by the Elevated Dreams Dance Company. Masters of ceremonies Jackson Eddy and Matt Neal then welcomed San Marcos singer-songwriter Jazara, who performed her original song “How I Love You.” She earned the performance spot by winning the high school’s talent show earlier in the year.

The Investment in People Award was presented to community volunteer Colette Lopez, who has helped the students stage the shows for the past five years, sharing her corporate expertise as head of the wedding planning company La Fete Weddings. An active live auction and paddle raise was conducted by the students, raising a lot of money before headliner DeGraw performed a full set that included his songs “Not Over You,” “Sweeter,” “She Sets the City on Fire,” “Cherry,” “Soldier,” “I Don’t Want to Be” and others.

San Marcos senior Makena Hubbard served as the CEO of the 2017 Kids Helping Kids operation.

“I have been working with Kids Helping Kids since my first year in high school, realizing that I had a passion to help others,” she told Noozhawk. “This year, I am using my leadership skills to help others by organizing this amazing crew. I am applying for colleges now and plan to major in business. I am so fortunate to have had this experience as CEO this year.”

Later in the evening, Hubbard announced that more than $400,000 had been raised by the 2017 Kids Helping Kids organization so far this year. Major sponsors included Deckers Brands, Heritage House, Pacifica Hotels, Scott Reed and the Music Academy of the West, and many others.

The latest news is that the Kids Helping Kids model is being replicated in other places. High schools in Dana Hills and Sacramento have copied the classroom curriculum, and student volunteers from Dana Hills were on hand at Santa Barbara’s event, selling raffle tickets and performing other duties in order to learn the ropes. This effort has been helped by a $78,000 grant from the Youth Advisory Board of State Farm Insurance to support the dream of spreading the Kids Helping Kids program to other high schools across the nation.

Teacher DeVries said he hopes that the motivation for high school students to help the less fortunate expands to many more campuses. The experience teaches organizational and leadership skills and provides experience of real-life applications of the principles of economics.

Since its founding in 2002, Kids Helping Kids has raised more than $2.2 million. A few examples of the good work it has supported include:

Locally

» Provided financial support to a family from their school so they could spend all of their time with their daughter who was dying of cancer, and supporting a family with the payment of a funeral for their child who was tragically killed in a car accident.

» Donated an electric wheelchair for a student with the rare skin disease epidermolysis bullosa so the student then could achieve a greater sense of independence.

» Purchased visual aid machinery and hearing equipment for students at the high school to enable them to interact with their peers and teachers to the best of their ability.

» Subsidized SAT/AP fees for students who were unable to afford the cost of the exams, which provide the opportunity to display their knowledge, receive college credit and boost their chance at undergraduate admission.

Internationally

» Continuing to support a safe house for children in Minagua, Nicaragua, where youth can be taken out of at-risk environments.

» Installed water purification systems in Honduras to bring clean water to communities that, mostly, have never had access to it before.

» Funded the building of a preschool in Rwanda, providing shelter and education for children living in an impoverished and disease-stricken environment.

