Kids Helping Kids Presents Benefit Concert Featuring Ben Rector, JOHNNYSWIM

San Marcos High students will use proceeds to pay educational and medical bills for needy kids

JOHNNYSWIM at 2016 Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert at The Granada Theatre. Click to view larger
By Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre | December 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Kids Helping Kids, a local nonprofit comprised of more than 100 students in the Advanced Placement economics classes at San Marcos High School, will hold its annual benefit concert Jan. 11-12 at The Granada Theatre.

The event will feature musical talent Ben Rector at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and JOHNNYSWIM at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

The Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concerts are the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and this year the group has set a goal to raise $500,000.

All proceeds from the two-day concert will go toward causes supported by Kids Helping Kids, including visual-aid machines, SAT/AP testing fees, medical bills, school supplies, and tutoring.

Internationally, the students support at-risk children in Nicaragua, India and Rwanda, where funds are directed toward safe houses, educational institutions, and water purification systems in areas plagued by human trafficking.

Singer-songwriter Rector is most notably recognized for his hits such as “Drive” and “Brand New.” He just released his sixth album, titled Magic, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Charts and No. 44 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Oklahoma-born and Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist uncovers that feeling of magic within 13 anthems equally rooted in whimsical nostalgia and excitement for the future.

His ceaseless touring and prolific output paid off in a big way on the 2015 breakout Brand New. Not only did it bow at #9 on the Billboard Top 200, but it yielded a massive hit in the form of the title track “Brand New.”

Clocking more than 41 million streams on Spotify, the single organically landed 40-plus film and TV placements, including a trailer for The Edge of Seventeen, a TV spot for Disney’s Moana, and MLB World Series and Olympics primetime spots.

JOHNNYSWIM returns as one of this year’s headliners for the gala. Previously an opener for Kids Helping Kids, JOHNNYSWIM became a fan favorite when they won over the crowd with the hits like "Home" and "Diamonds."

Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez make up JOHNNYSWIM. The pair met in Nashville in 2005, instituting a songwriting partnership not long afterward.

The ultimate goal of Kids Helping Kids is to invest in the lives of kids needing socio-economic and physical support, both locally and globally. They do this in a variety of ways, but have become best known for this annual benefit concert, which is entirely student-produced.

The concerts began in 2009 at The Granada Theatre, and have featured artists such as Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, Grammy-winning Switchfoot, and nationally acclaimed Andy Grammer. Kids Helping Kids has raised more than $3.1 million since its inception in 2002.

Tickets can be purchased at the Granada Theatre box office, 1214 State St., on the website here, or by calling 805-899-2222.

