Kids Helping Kids Raising Funds Thursday at California Pizza Kitchen

Pizza is good, but it's even better when you know you're eating for a good cause!

The San Marcos High School nonprofit Kids Helping Kids aims to turn fundraising into FUNraising with their next event in the Santa Barbara community.

Eat in or order take-out from California Pizza Kitchen at 719 Paseo Nuevo all day Thursday and donate 20 percent of your purchase to the student-run nonprofit. The proceeds will help Kids Helping Kids put on its annual gala at the Granada Theatre in the spring.

Fliers are required, so print out the attached flier below.

To learn more about Kids Helping Kids, click here for the website or email [email protected].