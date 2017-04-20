Summer No Time for Kids’ Minds, Bodies to Take Vacation

In conjunction with the national YMCA's annual Healthy Kids Day®, Santa Barbara Family YMCA will inspire youngsters to keep their minds and bodies active at its own Healthy Kids Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 36 Hitchcock Way.

The Santa Barbara Y's Healthy Kids Day will feature activities to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home. There will be play and educational activities, such as a bounce house, camp games and face-painting.

The Santa Barbara Fire and Police departments, AMR and Special Olympics will be on hand. Representatives from Cottage Hospital will be in attendance and will provide car seat-safety information.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Mobile Café will be serving all youth under age 18 for free; adults can enjoy a meal for no more than $5.

Delta is the national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day, which is celebrated at 1,600-plus YMCAs across the country by more than 1.2 million participants.

The event works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically; summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families.

Kids also reportedly gain weight twice as fast during summer than in the school year.

“When a child is healthy, happy, motivated and excited, something amazing is inevitably going to result,” said Kayla Edwards, associate membership services director at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

“We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves," she said.

"A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer,” Edwards said.

The Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

» High-five fruits and veggies: Be sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development.

To keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try a new fruit or veggie once a month.

» Foster an early, ongoing passion for books: Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.

» Team up for athletic events: Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, bike rides, etc.

» Volunteer together: Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.

» Make sleep a priority: Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12, and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory and learning.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 687-7727 or visit www.ciymca.org/santabarbara/.

— Felicia Sutherland Santa Barbara Family YMCA.