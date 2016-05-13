Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

KIDS Network Recognizes Youth Impact Award Winners

Cristal Robles of Santa Maria High School accepts the 2016 Champion Award at the KIDS Network Youth Impact Awards ceremony. She was recognized for her role as an outstanding leader in her community and school. (Eric Roland photo)
By Dennis Tivey for the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services | May 13, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Each year the KIDS Network — a countywide umbrella organization including members from public agencies, the courts, law enforcement, education, community-based organizations, school-linked programs and parent groups — holds the Youth Impact Awards ceremony, honoring outstanding youth ages 10-18 who have had a significant positive impact on their communities in Santa Barbara County.

Two types of awards are given: a Victory Award for overcoming adversity and hardship to help others and a Champion Award for long-standing or time-intensive service that has helped others overcome adversity and hardship.

The 2016 Victory Award winner is Minerva Carrillo Ortega of Santa Barbara High School. Carrillo Ortega has faced adversity, grief and personal struggles and used these experiences as a foundation to help others.

She is a true ally, eager to connect with people and share her compassion, positivity and knowledge. As a leader in the AHA Teen Ally Group, president of the AVID Club, and key member of the AHA Peace Builder club, she helps young people cope with emotional distress and find a path forward, organizes fundraisers and trips and advocates for a more just and peaceful school and community.

Hard-working and well-rounded, she is on the varsity basketball team, is involved in Mock Trial, tutors other students and holds a 4.4 GPA. She is a role model and inspiration to peers and adults alike.

The 2016 Champion Award winner is Cristal Robles of Santa Maria High School. She has overcome personal and socioeconomic hurdles to become a youth leader.

Robles helped develop the Las Comadres program and implement the Teens Closet program, and she is a Toys for Tots volunteer, Police Department Explorer and 211 Ambassador.

Robles assists with the Grief Circulo at Community Action Commission to help youth affected by violence find solutions and peace.

She has represented the needs, concerns and ideas of her peers in school and community forums, on radio talk shows and in meetings with leaders including the mayor and Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Robles is trilingual and has been invaluable as a translator for the Mixteco- and Spanish-speaking communities. She inspires others with her compassion, grace and enthusiasm.

The winners were announced at the Youth Impact Awards ceremony, presented in English and Spanish, May 5 at the County Education Office Auditorium. Winners and runners-up honorees received awards and a small cash prize, and all nominees received a certificate and acknowledgment from elected officials.

Festivities included a DJ, slide show, fresh food buffet and color guard performance — the latter two provided by members of the Probation Department’s Los Prietos Boys Camp.

For more information on the Youth Impact Awards or the KIDS Network, contact Dennis Tivey at 805.681.4543, Gloria Munoz at 805.681.4452 or Barbara Finch at 805.681.4678.

Dennis Tivey is the communications and outreach coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

 
