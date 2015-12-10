Kids TV Series Calling for Global Tolerance, Compassion, Requests Community Support

Advice

Santa Barbara production studio Viva Design Inc. recently launched their global Kickstarter campaign to raise funds, bring about cultural awareness and teach global tolerance among our next generation.

We Are the World: From Australia to Zambia is a fun, informative, and interactive web/TV series aimed at 7-12 year olds. In the last 6 days of the campaign, they are calling on the community for support.

We Are the World brings to fruition the long-term vision of Creative Director Ulrike Kerber to educate and connect the next generation. The show is hosted by Kerber’s two children: Daughter Cosima, an outgoing, spunky 9-year-old (adopted from Ethiopia) and son Niko, a curious 7-year-old soccer player.

Early Education expert, Dr. Kelly Lake, supported Kerber’s vision saying, “Letters, numbers and colors are everywhere in education, but it’s the ideas about who we are as people, how are we similar, and how are we different that provoke curiosity. We live in a global world and it’s really important for kids to understand this so they can function and contribute to the world as they are adults.”

Each show is 3 minutes in duration and combines live action, animation, interviews and online conversations between children from diverse countries across the planet.

The series connects children as they learn about each other’s lives, and quite often they discover they are not that different. Instead of a world of division, they see a world of connection.

The campaign goal is $15,000 to complete the first three pilot episodes. It closes Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. With only a week to go, community support is needed to keep this vision alive.

Funding has already been secured for Mongolia, with Ethiopia and Australia next in line. The broader goal is to leverage larger sponsorships and partnerships to complete all 26 letters of the alphabet and secure distribution.

To learn more about the campaign, reward levels and how to contribute, visit www.vivakids.tv.

— Meighann A. Helene represents Viva Design Inc.