City Swings Major Renovation for Kids World

Community volunteers helped to design and build the play facility at Alameda Park in 1993

Kids World, the wooden playground at Alameda Park, will soon undergo a major renovation to improve access, upgrade structural integrity, and preserve the community play area for future generations.

The playground will be closed temporarily Sept. 5-Dec. 15. Alameda Park and the adjacent Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden will remain open during construction.

The project, including design and permitting, is anticipated to cost approximately $650,000.



Kids World was built in 1993 by hundreds of community volunteers under the direction of Leathers and Associates, a company known for its one-of-a-kind playground designs.

With the current renovation project, the city of Santa Barbara and its residents are making a significant investment to preserve the playground and upgrade it to meet today’s accessibility and building codes. The overall aesthetics and adventurous atmosphere of the playground will remain intact.



Kids World will be deconstructed, worn posts and boards replaced, and the structure reassembled with building code-compliant hardware.

Other upgrades include improved access to the play area for 2-5-year-olds; more gates and fencing to better secure play areas; and installation of rubber pads in high-use areas to reduce maintenance needs.

To learn more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec, or call 564-5418.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.