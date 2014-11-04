Kids’ World Playground in Santa Barbara to Close Temporarily for Maintenance

Beginning Monday, Nov. 10, the Kids’ World playground structure at Garden and Micheltorena streets will be closed until Thanksgiving Day so that the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department can perform its yearly site refurbishment.

City crews will clean the wood playground structure, apply a wood preservative and in general freshen up the popular and highly-used playground site.

Kids’ World has been a favorite children’s play area and birthday party site since its construction in 1993.

The Parks & Recreation Department plans to have work completed and the playground reopened for public use by Thursday, Nov. 27.

For more information, please contact Parks & Recreation at 805.564.5433.

— Santos Escobar is a parks manager for the City of Santa Barbara.