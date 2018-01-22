Kids World Playground Swinging Back Into Action

Kids World, the distinctive wooden playground in Santa Barbara's Alameda Plaza, will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The 25-year-old playground, which includes separate play areas for 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year-olds, recently underwent a major renovation to improve access, upgrade structural integrity, and preserve it for future generations, the city said.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kids World at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, where contents of a time capsule buried on site in 1993 will be on display.

“We’re thrilled to invite Santa Barbara’s kids and families back to Kids World,” said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

“Santa Barbara is rich in parks and recreation opportunities, and playgrounds are key features in 22 of our parks. We take our playgrounds seriously and value the community’s investment in and love for Kids World,” she said.

Originally built in 1993 with the help of hundreds of community volunteers, Kids World is a one-of-a-kind Leathers and Associates playground design.

The renovation project, needed to keep the playground safe and accessible for future years of use, included structural improvements with code-compliant hardware, and replacement of worn wooden posts and deck boards, the city said.

Improved circulation and access to the play area for 2-5-year-olds, as well as additional gates and fencing, established more secure play areas, the city said. Rubber-wear surfaces also were installed in high-use areas.

The renovation design ensures the aesthetics and adventurous atmosphere of the playground remain intact, the city said.

Located in Alameda Plaza, one of Santa Barbara's oldest parks, the playground’s three adjacent picnic sites, each of which seats some 30 people, are popular spots for children’s birthday parties, and can be reserved for a fee by calling 564-5418, the city said.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.