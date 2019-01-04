Kile Kleiner Scores 34 but SBCC Men Fall Short, 73-55

College Basketball

Kile Kleiner was red-hot in the first half on Friday night but SBCC went cold in the second half of a 73-55 loss to L.A. Valley in the Western State Classic at Bakersfield College. Kleiner, a 6-5 freshman from Hayward, Calif., hit 9-14 from the field and 4-6 from long distance in the first half and scored 27 of his season-high 34 points. The Vaqueros hit 44.4% in the opening half and trailed by just one, 35-34. Kleiner finished with 34 points on 10-20 field-goal shooting, 5-11 on 3’s and 9-11 free throws. He also had five rebounds and five steals. Kleiner is averaging 26.8 points in his last four games and 18.7 for the season, which is second in the WSC North and 20th in the state. The Vaqueros (3-12) were outshot 65.2% to 21.4% in the second half and outscored 38-21. The Monarchs (9-7) dominated the backboards, 47-22. Joseph Holden had 10 points and six rebounds in the second half for the Vaqueros. The freshman guard finished with 12 points and seven boards. Micah Cooper led the Monarchs with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Hodge added 18 points, 12 rebounds and five of his team’s eight blocked shots. Santa Barbara will take on Glendale on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a “Battle of the Vaqueros” at the Gil Bishop Sports Center in Bakersfield.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >