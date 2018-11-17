Kile Kleiner’s 26 Points Pace SBCC Men’s Basketball to First Win

College Basketball

Kile Kleiner poured in 20 of his season-high 26 points in the second half on Saturday as SBCC used a big second half to knock off Napa Valley 83-72 at the Hancock College men’s basketball tournament.

SBCC (1-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime, then opened the second half on a 19-0 run. Kleiner capped the spurt with a 3-pointer, giving the Vaqueros a 47-32 advantage with 15:32 to play. Napa falls to 0-5.

Kleiner, a 6-5 freshman guard from Hayward, Calif., hit 8-of-20 field goals, 4-9 on 3’s and 6-6 free throws. He’s scored 16, 17 and 26 points this year and leads the Vaqueros with a 19.7 average.

Taylor Burns added 15 points off the bench and Joseph Holden had 14. Drake Sueda contributed 13 points, six assists and four steals while Zeke McMurtry had six points and 12 rebounds.

Piers Donald grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the Vaqueros to a 43-39 edge on the boards.

The Storm committed 27 turnovers, leading to 31 Vaquero points.

SBCC hit 50% from the field in the second half and 20-25 from the free-throw line. Napa shot 48.3% in the second stanza and hit 8-11 free throws.

The Vaqueros will play their last game in the Hancock Tournament on Sunday when they take on Yuba at 11 a.m.

