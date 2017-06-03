Kiley, Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild, Mary Brooks Help Team USA Win Kunshan Cup

Water Polo

Three home-grown players and a fourth from the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club played for the USA women's water polo team that rallied from a four-goal third-period deficit and beat Greece, 11-8, in a shootout to win the Kunshan Cup on Saturday in China.

Goalie Mia Rycraw blocked all three attempts from Greece in the shootout. Kiley Neushul (Dos Pueblos/Santa Barbara 805), Melissa Seidemann, and Mary Brooks (Santa Barbara 805) finished their five-meter shots.

Jamie Neushul (Dos Pueblos/SB 805), Kiley's sister and a recent NCAA champion at Stanford, and San Marcos senior Paige Hauschild (SB 805) were part of the local contingent on the gold medal-winning squad. For Jamie Neushul, Brooks and Hauschild, it's their first international gold medals as a members of the senior national team. Kiley Neushul has won several goals, including Olympic gold last summer in Rio de Janeiro.

Down 7-3 late in the third, Jamie Neushul had three assists, including a pass to her sister, Kiley, that cut the deficit to 7-6 midway through the final quarter. Greece went up 8-7 late in the fourth but Team USA responded to even the score at 8-8 and the game went to a shootout.

Maddie Musselman led the offense with four goals.

Team USA cruised to the Kunshan Cup final with quarter and semifinal wins over Japan (10-1) and Russia (17-3). The eight-team tournament also included China, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, and Australia.

Team USA now moves on to the FINA World League Super Final, which starts Tuesday in Shanghai. Team USA, two-time defending champion, will open with a game against Netherlands.