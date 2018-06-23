Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Kiley, Jamie Neushul Power Team USA to Water Polo Gold at World University Games

Sisters Jamie and Kiley Neushul show off their gold medals after leading Team USA to a 16-9 win over Hungary in the women’s water polo championship game at the World University Games in Taiwan. Click to view larger
Sisters Jamie and Kiley Neushul show off their gold medals after leading Team USA to a 16-9 win over Hungary in the women’s water polo championship game at the World University Games in Taiwan. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 29, 2017 | 1:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara's Neushul sisters provided the 1-2 punch for the U.S. Women's National Water Polo Team in the gold-medal game at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday.

Kiley and Jamie Neushul each scored four goals to lead the offense in a 16-9 victory over Hungary in the championship game.

It's the third big international tournament the sisters have won together this summer. They have gold medals from the FINA World League Super Final and the FINA World Championships. Jamie Neushul also won a NCAA championship at Stanford in the spring. Kiley Neushul won an Olympics gold medal at the Rio Games last summer.

Cathy Neushul roots for her daughters and Team USA at the World University Games’ women’s water polo final. Click to view larger
Cathy Neushul roots for her daughters and Team USA at the World University Games’ women’s water polo final. (Peter Neushul photo)

At the World University Games, Team USA went 8-0 and outscored its opponents 127-38.

Jamie Neushul started things for the United States with a goal at the 6:21 mark.  Hungary answered moments later before the Americans took charge with four unanswered goals to build a 5-1 lead after the first period. Jordan Raney, Kiley Neushul, Stephanie Mutafyan and Jamie Neushul were the goal scorers during the run.

Kiley Neushul said the play of Aria Fischer opened things up for her and Jamie. 

“We knew Hungary could not guard Aria, so went down low to her for early ejections and it worked perfectly," said Kiley. “I am so proud of my team. This is the first World University Gold ever for Team USA.”

Alys Williams and Kiley Neushul started another 4-0 run in the second quarter for a 9-2 lead. Mary Brooks, a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, also scored.

Brooks and Kiley Neushul scored in the third period as the lead swelled to 13-6.  Jamie and Kiley Neushul scored the first two goals of the fourth period for a nine-goal lead. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Kiley Neushul beats a Hungary defender and the goalkeeper to score one of her four goals in the championship game. Click to view larger
Kiley Neushul beats a Hungary defender and the goalkeeper to score one of her four goals in the championship game. (Peter Neushul photo)

