Kiley Neushul Gets Team USA Going in Olympics Water Polo Opener

Local Olympian Kiley Neushul got the U.S. Women's Water Polo Team off to great start at the Rio Olympic Games as she scored the first two goals in an 11-4 victory over Spain in the opening game on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Neushul, Maggies Steffens and Courtney Mathewson each scored two goals, and goalie Ashleigh Johnson made 11 stops, including a penalty shot save, in the game that matched the finalists at the 2012 London Olympics.

The defending-champion Americans return to the pool on Thursday against China. The game is scheduled to be on NBC at 10:40 a.m.

Neushul, a Dos Pueblos and Stanford alum, kicked things off for Team USA with their first two goals, the first of which came less than 30 seconds into the match. She followed with a power play strike with 4:31 to play in the quarter to build a 2-0 lead.

Anna Espar put Spain on the board not long after but the United States had an immediate answer with consecutive goals from Maddie Musselman and Santa Barbara's Kami Craig for a 4-1 lead after the first period.

Team USA blew the game open in the second quarter after Rachel Fattal and Mathewson scored in the opening two minutes to make it a 6-1 advantage. Beatriz Ortiz tried to halt the rally scoring for Spain but Makenzie Fischer came right back with a penalty shot score to give the United States a 7-2 lead at halftime.

"We played a solid team game in our first Olympics match," said Team USA goalie and Dos Pueblos alum Sami Hill on Twitter.

This game was more than the Olympics opener for Team USA. It was filled with emotion as head coach Adam Krikorian returned to Rio yesterday after the passing of his brother Blake Krikorian on Aug. 3.

"The team's support has been everything to me, I love them to death," Krikorian said in the post-game press conference. "I told them last night that sometimes the player-coach relationship is a little bit awkward. I can be tough at times but deep down I love them all and I know they have love and respect for me as well. Their spirits really lifted me up.

"I obviously feel for my brother's family, his wife and his two kids," he continued. "I try not to get too emotional because in some ways I feel that's selfish. It's been a whirlwind and it's hard to imagine something like this happening, as you never expect it's going to be you.

"Leaving the (Olympic) Village to go home was one of the hardest things to do because you are leaving your team here. Arriving back at home was the hardest thing to do, though, to see the family for the first time after it happened."

Story includes information from USA Water Polo