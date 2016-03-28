Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Kiley Neushul Scores 2 Goals, Kami Craig 1 in Team USA’s Title Win at Olympic Qualifier

By USA Water Polo | March 28, 2016 | 6:55 p.m.

GOUDA, Netherlands — Kiley Neushul scored two goals and Kami Craig had one, and the USA Water Polo Women's National Team kept up its winning ways with a comeback win over Italy 11-6 to take gold at the Olympic Qualification Tournament on Monday.

Using a 6-1 margin in the second half, Team USA turned a one goal deficit in the second quarter into a five goal victory behind three goals from Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach). Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC) did the job in net picking up 10 saves in the win.

While qualification had already been achieved. the final results of this event will also impact the draw for the upcoming Olympic Games. 

Neushul (Goleta/Stanford/Santa Barbara) scored at the 2:06 mark of the first quarter to push Team USA ahead 3-2, but veteran Tania Di Mario scored two straight goals at the end of the first to give Italy a 4-3 advantage. The score marked the first time Team USA had trailed all week in Gouda.

The second quarter saw Courtney Mathewson (Anaheim Hills, CA/UCLA/NYAC) score the first of her two goals to even the game at 4-4. Rosaria Aiello came back for Italy to retake the lead at 5-4 but that was as good as things would get for Italy. Makenzie Fischer closed the scoring in first half with a goal for a 5-5 game. Not long after, with about 20 seconds to play in the half Team USA  Coach Adam Krikorian was given a red card and ejected from the match for arguing a perceived missed call. As Team USA went into half tied at 5-5, the departure of their coach seemed to ignite the group.

In the third quarter the United States blanked Italy 3-0 getting goals from Mathewson,  Craig (Santa Barbara) on a power play, and Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Laguna Beach HS/NYAC) for a 8-5 lead going to the fourth. Things were clearly going the way of Team USA in the fourth quarter when Neushul lost the handle on a shot fake only to watch it accurately fly over the goalie's head and into the net for a 9-5 lead. Makenzie Fischer followed with her third goal to make it 10-5 and seal the top of the podium for the United States.

