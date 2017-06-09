Kiley Neushul Scores 4 in Team USA Win; Players, Coach Hold Graduation Ceremony for Paige Hauschild

Water Polo

Team USA advanced to the semifinals of the FINA World League Super Final Friday night in Shanghai, China with a resounding 13-4 women's water polo win over Australia.

Santa Barbara's Kiley Neushul led a balanced USA attack with four goals and Rachel Fattal added three goals and two steals in the win. Gabby Stone blunted the Australian attack, pulling down ten saves for a strong game in goal.

In May, Australia handed Team USA their only defeat of the year at the FINA Women’s Intercontinental Tournament in Davis, CA. 805 Santa Barbara’s Paige Hauschild, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, and Jewel Roemer all competed for the senior team in that competition.

USA passing on power plays improved against Australia in Shanghai, contributing to a near 100 percent completion rate—five of six. Australia shot three of five.

Paige Hauschild celebrated graduating from San Marcos High School with her teammates after the game. Coach Adam Krikorian and staff donned academic robes to award the degree. The USC-bound Hauschild is an alternate on the team.

Team USA meets Hungary Saturday morning in the semifinals at 4 a.m. PT.

