Kiley Neushul’s 3 Goals Lead Team USA In World League Super Final Opener

Kiley Neushul scored three goals for Team USA in a 6-4 women’s water polo victory over Netherlands in the opening game of the FINA World Super League Final at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China on Wednesday night,
The U.S. senior team includes four players from the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club: Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul, Mary Brooks and Paige Hauschild. Hauschild is an alternate. She skipped San Marcos graduation to travel with the U.S. team to Shanghai.
Team USA won despite going 0-for-8 on power plays and missing a penalty shot. Goalie Gabby Stone played solid, making eight saves to preserve the win.
The Americans next play Japan.
