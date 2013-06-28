Killer Shrimp Restaurant Holding Two-Day Job Fair
By Beve Regas for Killer Shrimp | June 28, 2013 | 5:57 p.m.
Killer Shrimp Restaurant & Bar in Santa Barbara is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday, July 1-2, at its facility at 416 State St.
Click here for more information about the restaurant.
— Beve Regas is a publicist representing Killer Shrimp.
