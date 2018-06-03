Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:45 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Killough Homers,Throws No-Hitter for Hancock Softball

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | February 1, 2018 | 3:51 p.m.

Sophomore pitcher Bailey Killough threw a no-hitter and launched her first home run of the season to lead the Allan Hancock College softball team to a 10-0 win in five innings at College of the Canyons on Thursday. After beginning a three-day, three-game road trip at Canyons with a win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0. Canyons, which won 30 games and advanced to the Super Regionals last season, fell to 1-2.

Freshman shortstop Mallory Townsend opened the scoring in the third inning with a RBI single to drive in Crystal Gonzalez for the game’s first run.

The Bulldogs added two more in the fourth when catcher Alyssa Gonzalez ripped a double allowing Sabrina Ornelas to score to push Hancock ahead 2-0. Townsend followed with a double down the left-field line to bring in Nakaila Fuggs to make it a 3-0 game.

The Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning. Mackenzie Baird singled to right to plate Nikole Cody. Crystal Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Alyssa Gonzalez to sprint home and give Hancock a 5-0 lead. Townsend followed with a two-run single to make it a 7-0 game. Killough capped the scoring a three-run home run to push the lead to 10-0.

Killough, the 2017 Western State Conference Pitcher of the Year, went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and 3 RBI. She issued one walk in the circle and struck out two. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate also registered her second career no-hitter.

Townsend went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs. Three games into her freshman season, the Cabrillo High School graduate is hitting .545 with 9 RBI.

Baird and Alyssa Gonzalez collected two hits, one of which was a double, and one RBI apiece. Fuggs and Crystal Gonzalez scored twice.

Hancock finished with 15 hits. The Bulldogs will play at LA Mission Friday at 1 p.m. before taking on Glendale on Saturday at 1 p.m.

