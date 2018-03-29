Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:21 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Killough Strikes Out Seven and Slugs Game-Ending Grand Slam as Hancock Softball Routs SBCC

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | March 29, 2018 | 7:06 p.m.

Sophomore Bailey Killough slugged a game-ending grand slam and struck out seven in the circle to lead the Allan Hancock College softball team to a 12-2 win in five innings at home against Santa Barbara City College Thursday. The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 in Western State Conference play and 16-8-1 overall. SBCC fell to 2-5 in league and 10-11 overall.

Jasmine Manson gave SBCC an early 2-0 lead with a two-run triple in the second inning against Killough. The Bulldogs answered in the bottom half as Zaiden Bakke and Alyssa Gonzalez hit back-to-back singles. They moved up one base each on a sacrifice by Andrea Ortega. Mackenzie Baird followed with a two-run single to tie it at 2-2.

Hancock broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth inning. Gonzalez singled, Ortega walked and Baird singled to load the bases with nobody out. Crystal Gonzalez drew a walk to force in a run to give Hancock a 3-2 lead. Nakaila Fuggs reached on a SBCC error that allowed two runs to score on the play to make it a 5-2 Bulldog lead. Mallory Townsend hit a RBI-groundout and Fuggs later scored on a ball off the bat of Nikole Cody.

Carrying a 7-2 lead into the fifth, the Bulldogs strung together a two-out rally. With two outs and nobody on, Baird singled and scored on a RBI-double by Crystal Gonzalez. Fuggs drew a walk and Townsend was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Killough. The sophomore clubbed her fifth home run of the season and first grand slam of the year to end the game early by virtue of the eight-run rule.

Baird went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored to lead Hancock’s nine-hit attack. Killough went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI, Alyssa Gonzalez went 2-for-3 and Crystal Gonzalez went 1-for-1 with 2 RBI, scored twice and walked three times.

Killough earned the win, allowing three hits and two runs over five innings. She struck out seven and issued one walk.

SBCC’s Calista Wendell took the loss. She allowed 12 runs, 10 of them earned, nine hits and walked five over 4 2/3 innings.

The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday, April 5 at home against Ventura in a key conference game. Ventura handed Hancock its only conference loss of the season last month, 4-1. Ventura and Hancock shared the conference title in 2017. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 