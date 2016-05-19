Kim Colby Davis Named to National CASA Association Suburban Leadership Council

Kim Colby Davis has been appointed by the National Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association as a member of its newly formed Suburban Leadership Council.

Colby Davis was then chosen by the council members to serve as co-chair for the coming year. The Suburban Leadership Council will advise and provide support to the National CASA Association in its work on behalf of state organizations and local programs by sharing expertise and providing input and guidance.

“Through strong partnerships and collaborative strategies, together we will strengthen the foundation of the CASA/GAL member network, create pathways for sustainable organizational growth and generate better outcomes for the abused and neglected children served in the communities we serve,” said Tara Perry, chief executive officer of National CASA Association.

Colby Davis, executive director for CASA of Santa Barbara County, was appointed to the National CASA Association suburban Leadership Council following nomination by the CEO of California CASA Association.

Along with 11 other CASA directors from across the United States, Colby Davis will share the expertise she has gained serving abused and neglected children through court appointed advocacy in her own suburban community.

“Every effort we make as citizens to protect children is an investment in our community,” she said. “I’m excited to work with my fellow council members to advance the goal of protecting all children from abuse and neglect, and securing their future.”

“This engagement with state and local members is rooted in the National CASA Association Strategic Framework,” said Perry. “We are very appreciative and excited to have this level of talent serving on the Suburban Leadership Council working together to look at the unique needs of abused and neglected children in suburban communities.”

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is a network of almost 1,000 programs that recruit, train and support more than 76,000 citizen-volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtrooms of their communities.

Helping the only program of its kind, CASA volunteers are empowered by the courts to provide children with one-on-one advocacy, and they see their assigned children regularly and interview all the adults who impact their lives.

Volunteer advocates offer judges the critical information they need to ensure each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care, staying with the child until he or she is placed in a loving, permanent home. For many abused children, a CASA volunteer is the only constant adult presence in their lives.

For more information about the National CASA Association, visit www.casaforchildren.org.

— Lydia Thomas is the marketing and development coordinator at CASA of Santa Barbara County.