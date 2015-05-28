Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Kim Collins’ Jazz Combo Workshop, Idiomatiques Holding Benefit Concert for SB Youth Music Academy

By Ed Seaman for the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy | May 28, 2015 | 2:46 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 2, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Free Methodist Church at 1435 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara will be swinging with the sounds of cool, sweet jazz performed live.

Kim Collins
Kim Collins

Kim Collins, the Jazz Combo Workshop and The Idiomatiques welcome the public to come and join in the fun and help support the Young Musicians Scholarship Fund.

For 25 years, Santa Barbara jazz bassist, singer, composer and arranger Collins has been teaching the Jazz Combo Workshop. The JCW is now a premiere Santa Barbara-based forum for musicians to learn, practice and perfect the techniques of jazz performance.

Two or three times a year, the JCW stages a student concert open to the public to show off what a swinging good time the musicians have had learning jazz. In this final concert of the 2014-15 school year, everybody present is in for a very special treat.

Santa Barbara’s newest professional Gypsy Jazz band, The Idiomatiques, will be performing in the show. If you like jazz but you’ve never experienced the pure joy and fun of this style of jazz, pioneered by Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt, you won’t want to miss this event!

The suggested donation is $10. Make checks out to the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, pay at the door. All proceeds go to the Young Musicians Scholarship Fund.

JCW, a proud affiliate of the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, will donate all proceeds from this concert to the SBYMA Young Musicians Scholarship Fund.

The participants in the JCW — mostly adults — are very happy to feel that their efforts can benefit the next generation of musicians, and to give them and the public more exposure to America’s great original art form: jazz.

To learn more about The Idiomatiques and Gypsy Jazz, visit the Idiomatiques website by clicking here. If you are interested in joining the Jazz Combo Workshop or to learn more about Kim Collins, click here to visit the Robert Kim Collins website.

— Ed Seaman is a board member for the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy.

