Kim Kevin Krasnoff Memorial

Please join us in celebrating the life of Kim Kevin Krasnoff.
This will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, in the upstairs room at Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, 232 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.
All of his friends are invited.
— Lloyd DeArmond
Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:27 am
