Kim Kevin Krasnoff Memorial

Posted on June 1, 2018 | 3:04 p.m.

Source: Lloyd DeArmond

Please join us in celebrating the life of Kim Kevin Krasnoff.

This will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, in the upstairs room at Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, 232 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

All of his friends are invited.

— Lloyd DeArmond