Kim Kihlstrom of Santa Barbara, 1957-2013

Posted on December 12, 2013 | 9:25 p.m.

Source: Ryan Timpte

Kim Kihlstrom, a professor of computer science at Westmont College, died Dec, 12, 2013, at home following a long battle with cancer.

She was born April 26, 1957, in Santa Rosa to C.W. (Bud) and Virginia Potter.

She received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1979. She married Ken Kihlstrom in 1978, and they raised three children: Kathy, Karen and Kevin.

In 1984, she and her husband moved to Santa Barbara to begin teaching at Westmont. She was part time until she pursued her Ph.D. in computer engineering at UCSB, completing it in 1999. She then returned to Westmont as a professor of computer science. In 2004, she won the Teacher of the Year award for the Natural and Behavioral Sciences as well as the Faculty Research Award. Twice she and her husband led Westmont’s Europe Semester Program.

Kim was active in her local church community.

She is survived by her husband and three children, as well as by her mother, Virginia, and brother, Kris Potter (both of Medford, Ore.).

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the endowment for the Kim Kihlstrom Scholarship in Computer Science at Westmont College.