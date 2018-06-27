Kim Reierson Photography on Exhibit at The Gallery Montecito’s ‘Horses’ Art Show

A collection of stunning photo works by renowned Santa Barbara photographer Kim Reierson is currently on exhibit at The Gallery Montecito’s "Horses" art show through March 1, 2016.

The show features Reierson’s photo study of horse movement, body and shape. Proceeds from "Horses" will benefit local charity Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

Reierson is a California native who was raised in Bolivia. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor's in fine arts, she worked as a photojournalist for newspapers in California winning several awards for her photojournalist work.

In 2000 she moved to New York City and in 2001 began representation by the Robin Rice Gallery to present date, and has had three solo shows and twelve group shows there.

Reierson is best known for her photography book (published in 2007), Eighteen: A Look At The Culture That Moves Us, a visual documentation and an homage to America’s eighteen wheeler truck drivers.

It was featured on ABC News, CNN and National Geographic.

Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and her clients include Art+Auction, Forbes FYI, National Geographic, Ralph Lauren, Smithsonian Institute and Vogue Mexico.

For more information, visit krphotography.virb.com and kimreierson.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Kim Reierson.