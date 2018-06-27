Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:47 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Kim Reierson Photography on Exhibit at The Gallery Montecito’s ‘Horses’ Art Show

Click to view larger
By Jennifer Zacharias for Kim Reierson | February 8, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

A collection of stunning photo works by renowned Santa Barbara photographer Kim Reierson is currently on exhibit at The Gallery Montecito’s "Horses" art show through March 1, 2016.

The show features Reierson’s photo study of horse movement, body and shape. Proceeds from "Horses" will benefit local charity Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

Reierson is a California native who was raised in Bolivia. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor's in fine arts, she worked as a photojournalist for newspapers in California winning several awards for her photojournalist work.

In 2000 she moved to New York City and in 2001 began representation by the Robin Rice Gallery to present date, and has had three solo shows and twelve group shows there.

Reierson is best known for her photography book (published in 2007), Eighteen: A Look At The Culture That Moves Us, a visual documentation and an homage to America’s eighteen wheeler truck drivers.

It was featured on ABC News, CNN and National Geographic. 

Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and her clients include Art+Auction, Forbes FYI, National Geographic, Ralph Lauren, Smithsonian Institute and Vogue Mexico

For more information, visit krphotography.virb.com and kimreierson.com.

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Kim Reierson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 