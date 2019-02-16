Register in March for Guadalupe Kindergarten/Transitional Kindergarten

For all families living within the boundaries of Guadalupe Union School District, kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year will take place at Mary Buren Elementary School in the media center, Tuesday, March 19; Wednesday, March 20; and Thursday, March 21.

Mary Buren Elementary School is at 1050 Peralta St., Guadalupe.

A child must be at least five years old on or before Sept. 2, 2019, to enter kindergarten. Children turning five between Sept. 3 and Dec. 2, 2019, may be enrolled in a transitional kindergarten program.

Current transitional kindergarten students do not need to register.

An opportunity to learn about and apply to the school’s bilingual education program will be available during the transitional kindergarten/kindergarten registration.

To prepare for kindergarten registration:

Call the main office, 343-2411, for a registration appointment

Bring the following items to registration:

Birth certificate

Vaccination record

CHDP physical exam

Proof of address, such as a bill or copy of a lease

Bring the child being registered to the appointment for a kindergarten assessment.

— Kenny Klein for Guadalupe Union School District.