Kindergarteners Take Tour of County Fire Station in Goleta

Approximately 20 kindergarteners from a local grade school toured Santa Barbara County Fire Station 14 at 320 Los Carneros in Goleta on Wednesday.

The students met the firefighters, learned about fire safety and each received a goodie bag filled with fire safety items and a fire helmet. On display were a 100-foot ladder truck, a fire engine and a rescue/ambulance. The kids also got to tour the fire station.

All of the 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations are open to the public for station tours on an appointment basis. If you would like to schedule an appointment to visit or tour one of the fire stations, please go to the fire station directory by clicking here for information on the closest fire station, address and phone number.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also provides free home fire safety inspections and defensible space inspections within its jurisdiction. To schedule your inspection, call 805.681.5500 or click here to find the fire station nearest you.

No fines or citations are issued on residential occupancy inspections. We simply wish to assist you in making your home fire safe.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.