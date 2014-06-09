Kindermusik Names Kathy Hayden a Maestro of Early Childhood Music Education

Kathy Hayden has been named a Maestro, Mezzanine Level, by Kindermusik International, the world’s leading publisher of music and movement programs.

Hayden is an early childhood music specialist at Santa Barbara and Goleta Kindermusik studios, a music teacher at Notre Dame School, at Harmony Preschool and various other preschools in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The Maestro Mezzanine Level award recognizes excellence such as: Masterful Teacher, continuing to pursue child development education; Maestros in Outreach, teaching Kindermusik to children with special needs; Maestro Producer or fast-growing program.

“The Kindermusik Maestro has a mission — helping children become better learners and helping parents understand how to help them reach their highest potential,” said Michael Dougherty, CEO at Kindermusik International.

Hayden joins the elite company of the 300 Maestros identified as the top educators of the over 5,000 licensed educators in the world who teach Kindermusik’s music and movement curricula. She began providing Kindermusik for the Santa Barbara County in 1997, and was one of the first early childhood preschool music and Mommy N Me programs in town. Today, she teaches the music learning program to hundreds of children and families in the area.

“What a privileged it is to work with young children-the purest of heart," Hayden said. "I feel so blessed and happy to be honored for what I LOVE to do most! I am passionate about teaching music to young children and giving them the GIFT and LOVE of music at such an early age — and to carry them forward happily into school, and into life! Music is the one thing that can be learned and appreciated by ALL!”

The Maestro Program recognizes licensed Kindermusik educators who master one of three levels in early childhood development: fast-growing programs, outstanding community service, and teaching excellence.

For more information about Hayden and Santa Barbara Kindermusik, click here, call 805.680.0749 or email [email protected].