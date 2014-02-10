Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Kinecta Federal Credit Union Holding Free Homebuying Workshop in Goleta

By Marsha Mathias for Kinecta Federal Credit Union | February 10, 2014 | 2:16 p.m.

Kinecta Federal Credit Union announced that it will host a free homebuyers workshop on "How to Make Your Homebuying Experience a Smart Move" from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Goleta Member Service Center, 145 Santa Felicia Drive.

Start the new year by learning how to simplify your homebuying experience.

Expert, seasoned loan consultants and real estate professionals will share their insights on today’s real estate market and financing options — as well as tips for success in the homebuying process. Attendees are invited to speak one-on-one with Kinecta mortgage consultants and local Realtors.

Workshop topics include:

» Avoiding first-time buyer mistakes
» Developing your home buying plan
» How to find a good Realtor
» The value of a mortgage pre-approval

“Buyers in 2014 will have the strongest inventory of homes to choose from in many years,” said Jason Sasena, Kinecta director of retail loan production. “However, homebuyers face a competitive market where pre-approval on financing and quick closing dates will be imperative to securing a home purchase. The goal of the workshop is to equip potential homebuyers with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate through the home buying process and guide them through a ‘smart move’ into homeownership.”

Light refreshments will be provided, along with a complimentary Smart Move homebuying kit. Free pre-approvals will be available onsite; click here for offer details.

To RSVP, please call 866.347.6143 or email [email protected]. This event is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVPs are encouraged.

— Marsha Mathias is the vice president of corporate communications for Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

 
