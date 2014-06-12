Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Summer Solstice Celebration to Crown King John Chufar, Queen Jeanette Casillas

By Wendy Jenson for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | June 12, 2014 | 11:28 a.m.

All hail the king and queen of the 2014 Summer Solstice Celebration!

John Chufar
Solstice King John Chufar

And the winners of the royal raffle are ― trumpets blare! ― John Chufar and Jeanette Casillas.

The two lucky locals will be crowned at the Arts Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St., at 8 p.m. Friday. The coronation is open to all royal subjects (the public), and vino from Fox Winery will be available for purchase.

A lifelong friend (since grammar school) purchased Chufar’s winning ticket. Present at the Sojourner Café on Sunday when his ticket was selected in the drawing, Chufar says he was “stunned.” A Realtor with Sterling Properties, he hails from Carpinteria. Twice, he’s appeared in the Solstice parade, pushing floats as they are all people powered (no motors). This year, Chufar’s footman will be his fiancé, Robert Johns.

“It was a shock,” Casillas says of the phone call she received announcing her win. “I am excited and looking forward to the big day.”

Casillas, the general manager/graphic designer/translator at Casa Magazine, has lived in the area and Lompoc since moving here at age 5. Her lady in waiting will be her younger sister, Kristin Casillas.

Decked out in their royal Solstice garb (complete with crowns), King John and Queen Jeanette will be pushed on their thrones thru the Solstice parade.

“This year’s parade theme is games,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “And we’ll have ‘Game With Thrones’ on parade day!”

The royal couple’s hair and makeup will be done by Simply Made-Up by Chris Kelley. The winners receive a regal night stay at the historic Upham Hotel and kingly meals at Opal, The Palace and Pascucci restaurants.

Raffle and coronation proceeds benefit the nonprofit Summer Solstice Celebration. The Summer Solstice Parade has a high noon start time on Saturday, June 21. Click here for more information about the celebration.

Long live King John and Queen Jeanette!

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 