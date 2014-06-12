Summer Solstice Celebration to Crown King John Chufar, Queen Jeanette Casillas

All hail the king and queen of the 2014 Summer Solstice Celebration!

And the winners of the royal raffle are ― trumpets blare! ― John Chufar and Jeanette Casillas.

The two lucky locals will be crowned at the Arts Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St., at 8 p.m. Friday. The coronation is open to all royal subjects (the public), and vino from Fox Winery will be available for purchase.

A lifelong friend (since grammar school) purchased Chufar’s winning ticket. Present at the Sojourner Café on Sunday when his ticket was selected in the drawing, Chufar says he was “stunned.” A Realtor with Sterling Properties, he hails from Carpinteria. Twice, he’s appeared in the Solstice parade, pushing floats as they are all people powered (no motors). This year, Chufar’s footman will be his fiancé, Robert Johns.

“It was a shock,” Casillas says of the phone call she received announcing her win. “I am excited and looking forward to the big day.”

Casillas, the general manager/graphic designer/translator at Casa Magazine, has lived in the area and Lompoc since moving here at age 5. Her lady in waiting will be her younger sister, Kristin Casillas.

Decked out in their royal Solstice garb (complete with crowns), King John and Queen Jeanette will be pushed on their thrones thru the Solstice parade.

“This year’s parade theme is games,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “And we’ll have ‘Game With Thrones’ on parade day!”

The royal couple’s hair and makeup will be done by Simply Made-Up by Chris Kelley. The winners receive a regal night stay at the historic Upham Hotel and kingly meals at Opal, The Palace and Pascucci restaurants.

Raffle and coronation proceeds benefit the nonprofit Summer Solstice Celebration. The Summer Solstice Parade has a high noon start time on Saturday, June 21. Click here for more information about the celebration.

Long live King John and Queen Jeanette!

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.