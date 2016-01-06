Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

King’s 30-20 Night Powers SBCC Past Hancock

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 6, 2016 | 10:19 p.m.
Destinee King posted an impressive double-double with 30 points and 20 rebounds in SBCC’s win over Hancock. File photo
Destinee King posted an impressive double-double with 30 points and 20 rebounds in SBCC’s win over Hancock. File photo (Ken Sciallo/Sevilla Photography)

Destinee King posted season highs with 30 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday night, leading SBCC to a 66-37 rout of Hancock in its WSC North women’s basketball opener in Santa Maria.

The Vaqueros (10-7, 1-0) won their third straight and sixth in seven games by outscoring the Bulldogs (11-5, 0-1) by 21 in the last two quarters (35-14). Hancock was ranked No. 14 in Southern California and No. 1 in the state in defense.

King, a 5-10 freshman guard/forward from Antelope, Calif., had 12 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter as the Vaqueros built a 16-10 lead. They outscored the Bulldogs 15-5 to end the second period, producing a 31-23 halftime lead.

“Our defense really stepped up against a ranked team,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We played like a team and kept feeding the ball to Destinee. We did a good job of recognizing the mismatches. Kesler (Johnson) was huge off the bench.”

Kesler Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds and Jeanie Pattison had seven points and seven rebounds. Jocelin Petatan contributed six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

King scored 10 more in the third period when the Vaqueros topped the home team 19-9. Hancock entered as the No. 1 defensive unit in the state, giving up just 41.8 per game. But the Bulldogs had only played two teams with records over .500 and lost both times. The 37 points were a season low for Hancock.

King hit 11-18 from the field and 8-11 from the free-throw line on a night the Vaqueros made 72 percent (13-18). King recorded her 11th double-double in 17 games.

The Vaqueros led 50-32 after three quarters and stretched that to 57-33 on a layup by Christina Mattis with 5:44 to play.

Santa Barbara outshot the Bulldogs 40 to 22.2 percent and outrebounded them 44-34. Fifteen players got in the game for the Vaqueros and their bench outscored their counterparts 16-3.

Syenna Ramirez led Hancock with 18 points and five rebounds.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 