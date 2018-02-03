Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:31 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Kinky Boots’ Walking Into Audiences’ Hearts at Granada

By Reida York for Theater League | February 3, 2018

Kinky Boots, the hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper, is coming to The Granada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-21.
 
Tickets for the 2017-18 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series are available at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222.
 
The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Lauper, a book by Tony-winner Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots tells the uplifting tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. He meets and finds inspiration in Lola. Together they discover it takes a good friend to make a great pair.
 
The play has won every major best musical award, the Theater League reports.

It is represented worldwide with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company, now in its fifth year; an Olivier Award-winning production in London; an Australian production that opened in 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany.

Theaterleague.com, BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2017-18 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series, Theater League said.

Tickets purchased through another source will not be guaranteed, Theater League said. For more information, visit theaterleague.com.

The national tour of Kinky Boots is produced by TROIKA Entertainment.

— Reida York for Theater League.

 

