‘Kinky Boots’ Walking Into Audiences’ Hearts at Granada

Kinky Boots, the hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper, is coming to The Granada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-21.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Lauper, a book by Tony-winner Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots tells the uplifting tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. He meets and finds inspiration in Lola. Together they discover it takes a good friend to make a great pair.



The play has won every major best musical award, the Theater League reports.

It is represented worldwide with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company, now in its fifth year; an Olivier Award-winning production in London; an Australian production that opened in 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany.

The national tour of Kinky Boots is produced by TROIKA Entertainment.

— Reida York for Theater League.