Santa Barbara School Board Hires Kip Glazer as New San Marcos Principal

The Santa Barbara Unified school board unanimously voted 5-0 to hire a new San Marcos High School principal in an early-morning meeting Thursday, choosing Kip Glazer, an assistant principal at La Cañada High School.

Glazer, 47, will start July 1 as the permanent replacement for Ed Behrens, the former principal who was demoted to a junior high school teaching position last year. Richard Rundhaug, of Arizona, currently serves as interim principal for San Marcos.

Glazer's base salary will be between $129,798 and $144,460, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

“I feel a sense of deep gratitude for the incredible opportunity to serve San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara Unified School District,” Glazer said in a statement. “When I first arrived in Santa Barbara 25 years ago from South Korea, I did not even speak English. I had no idea that I would have the opportunity to be the principal at San Marcos High School.”

Glazer first lived with a host family when she arrived to Santa Barbara from South Korea in 1993, and attended EF International School to learn English. She saw her first football game with the family, whose son played trumpet in the Royal’s Marching Band.

“I remember feeling such tremendous pride in watching the Royal Marching Band perform,” Glazer said. “It was incredible to see the crowd in the stands, coming together as a family. Now, I will once again be a part of that family of amazing staff, students, and parents. I look forward to meeting each and every member of the school community.”

Glazer was selected after a nationwide search and interview process with a panel that included teachers, school and district office staff, parents, and community partners, according to the district.

She has a doctorate of education in learning technologies from Pepperdine University, a master's of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Chapman University in Los Angeles, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Her first teaching job was at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, in social studies and English language development, and has since worked at the Kern High School District, Kern County Office of Education Migrant Program, and La Cañada High School, whre she has been assistant principal since mid-2017.

Glazer also consulted on role-playing game development for K-12 arts education with the Kennedy Center ArtsEdge Program.



“The hiring of the principal for San Marcos High School has been one of the highest priorities for Santa Barbara Unified School District,” said Cary Matsuoka, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“Because of that, we are excited to welcome an innovative and dynamic educational leader in Kip Glazer. Her integrity, honesty, and expertise will enrich the vision and culture of the San Marcos school community.”

Behrens was demoted in March 2018 and reassigned to a teaching job at Santa Barbara Junior High School, notably after a January chatroom incident in which some male students made a video allegedly threatening a group of female students.

Behrens filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging a violation of his constitutional rights and unlawful retaliation. He has worked at the district for 27 years, and was principal at San Marcos from 2011 until his demotion last year.

On Jan. 23, 2018, several San Marcos High School parents contacted Behrens privately and threatened to release to local news media a video created by one of the chatroom students. The video depicted that student with an antique musket describing violent acts towards other district students, according to the lawsuit.

The parents claimed they would not release the video if Behrens sent a ParentSquare message identifying the students involved in the online chat and video, and disclosing the consequences imposed on those students. Behrens did not disclose the names, according to court documents.

Many families complained that the district, and San Marcos leaders including Behrens, did not communiate details of the incident in a timely manner.

As word got out that the district many demote Behrens, many San Marcos parents came to his defense, but the board voted to reassign him.

