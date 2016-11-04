Kira Nemeth’s Golden Goal Puts Westmont in GSAC Semis

Soccer

Westmont’s Kira Nemeth scored 22 seconds into the second overtime period to lift the Warriors to a 1-0 victory over Menlo and send them into the semifinals of the Golden State Athletic Conferenc women's soccer tournament on Friday.

The 11th-ranked Warriors will play Biola on Thursday in La Mirada at 5 p.m

The golden goal began when Maddi Berthoud drove down the right sideline and fired off a cross towards the center of the goal box towards Hailey Parker. Parker leaped above two other Menlo defenders in order to get a head on the ball and flicked it to Nemeth who slotted the ball into the bottom left side of the goal.

“Kira is one who can be involved in a pressurized situation,” explained Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “At this point in the season it will take everyone and I was happy to see her step up and slot a beautiful ball to the back post.”