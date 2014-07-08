Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Kirsten McLaughlin Joins Cox Communications as Public Affairs Manager in Santa Barbara

By Sharon Huppert for Cox Communications | July 8, 2014 | 5:22 p.m.

Kirsten McLaughlin
Kirsten McLaughlin

Cox Communications announced Tuesday that Kirsten McLaughlin has joined the organization as public affairs manager in Santa Barbara.

In her new role at Cox, McLaughlin will be responsible for government affairs, public and community relations, and serve as the liaison to local Santa Barbara-area media.

McLaughlin previously served as the water supply and conservation manager for the Goleta Water District, where she led the district’s Policy and Planning, New Water Services, Water Conservation, and Public Outreach Divisions.

Prior to that, she was the government relations manager for the Irvine Ranch Water District in Orange County, advocating for district-sponsored bills in the Legislature, securing federal funding for infrastructure projects, and representing the district on a wide variety of state and federal industry associations.

McLaughlin began her career in politics serving as a field representative for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles and Orange counties, where she represented the senator on issues including education, sustainability and resource management, aerospace, and crimes against children.

McLaughlin holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and mass communications from UC Berkeley and a master's degree in public policy from UCLA.

She currently serves as the national issues program director for the California YMCA Youth and Government Program, is an active member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and serves on the American Cancer Society 2014 Rivera Ball Planning Committee.

— Sharon Huppert is a communications specialist for Cox Communications.

