Kirsten McLaughlin Named Market Vice President for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara

By Joe Camero for Cox Communications | March 15, 2016 | 7:25 a.m.

Cox Communications has announced Kirsten McLaughlin as its new market vice president of Santa Barbara.

In this role, McLaughlin will serve as the chief market spokesperson, and she will be the primary point of contact for government officials, community partners and the media. In addition, McLaughlin will lead efforts to ensure Cox’s commitment to the Santa Barbara community.

Prior to her current position, McLaughlin was the public affairs manager for Santa Barbara since July 2014.

Before joining Cox Communications, McLaughlin held several government, policy and communications positions with regional water districts in both Orange County and Santa Barbara County.

Previously, she served as a field representative for U.S. Senator Feinstein in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

A native of Santa Barbara, McLaughlin currently serves on the Goleta Valley Chamber, Partners in Education and Santa Barbara Family YMCA Board of Directors; the Santa Barbara Chamber Business Leaders Council; the Business Giving Roundtable Advisory Council; and the Santa Barbara County Broadband Consortium Steering Committee.

She is also a long-time volunteer for the California YMCA Youth and Government Program and an active member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

McLaughlin earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and mass communications from UC Berkeley and a master’s of public policy from UC Los Angeles.

Joe Camero represents Cox Communications.

 

