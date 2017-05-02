Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Kirsten Moore Named to USA Basketball Selection Committee

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | May 2, 2017 | 9:42 a.m.

USA Basketball has selected Westmont women's coach Kirsten Moore to serve as an at-large representative for the USA Women’s Development National Team Committee. 

The committees will select coaches and athletes for various USA Basketball teams for the 2017-20 quadrennium. More specifically, the USA Basketball Development National Team Committees will issue invitations for trials and training camps as well as select coaching staffs and team members for the U16 and U17 National Teams that will compete in the 2018 and 2020 FIBA U17 World Cups and 2017 and 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.

Moore will serve alongside Illinois Wesleyan University head coach Mia Smith, Jill Rankin Schneider (Texas), Kevin Lynch (Philadelphia),  and athlete representatives Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Championship gold medalist, and DeLisha Milton-Jones, a two-time Olympic and World Championship gold medalist.

In 12 seasons at Westmont, Moore as accumulated a record of 278-104 and has made 10 trips to the NAIA National Championships. In 2013, Moore led the Warriors to its first NAIA Women’s Basketball national championship and was named the NAIA Coach of the year. 

Last season, the Warriors posted a record of 29-5, including 13-3 in Golden State Athletic Conference play winning the GSAC Tournament Championship along the way. 

