Kirsten Moore Named USA Women’s Basketball Coach

Basketball

USA Basketball has announced that Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore has been appointed as one of two court coaches for the USA Women's Basketball U18 National Team Trials. Moore will serve alongside Temple University coach Tonya Cardoza.

The trials features 30 athletes and will take place from May 28-30 at the United State Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Participants will compete for 12 roster spots on the USA U18 National Team, which will play in the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship for Women from July 13-17 in Valdivia, Chile.

"It is an absolute honor to be named a court coach for USA Basketball. To wear the letters U-S-A across my chest while representing our country is honestly something I dreamed of growing up,” Moore said. “I am grateful and excited that I can play this small role in helping the growth and development of the young basketball talent in this great country prepare to represent us on a national stage."

The court coaches were selected by the USA Women's Junior National Team Committee consisting of Jim Foster (Tennessee-Chattanooga), Melanie Balcomb (Vanderbilt), Lindsay Gottlieb (California), Joi Williams (formerly of Central Florida) and athlete representative Kara Lawson Barling, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

In 11 seasons at Westmont, Moore as accumulated a record of 249-99 (.716) and has made nine trips to the NAIA National Championships. In 2013, Moore guided the Warriors to its first NAIA Women's Basketball national championship and was named NAIA Coach of the Year.

Last season, the Warriors posted a record of 29-4, including 15-1 in Golden State Athletic Conference play winning both the GSAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships along the way. She was named the GSAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Year for the fourth time in her career.