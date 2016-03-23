Kisa Heyer Promoted to Dream Foundation Chief Executive Officer

Dream Foundation has announced that it promoted Kisa Heyer to chief executive officer, the organization’s top position.

Heyer most recently served as the foundation’s executive director and now will be responsible for its operations, including programming, development and management of the board of directors.

“For almost three years, Kisa has been a tireless advocate for the terminally-ill adults that Dream Foundation serves,” said Dream Foundation Board Chair Kenneth P. Slaught. “This promotion reflects Kisa’s exceptional business background along with her passion for the mission. Her leadership is critical to Dream Foundation’s long-term growth and sustainability.”

Under Heyer’s leadership as executive director, the foundation launched its Dreams for Veterans program, which provides final dreams to our nation’s veterans and focuses on creating awareness around non-medical palliative care services Dream Foundation provides.

“I am so honored to take on this new role to help ensure Dream Foundation maintains its responsibility and accountability to our nationwide network of supporters, partners, dreamers and their communities,” said Heyer. “I am passionate about executing our mission and maintaining our tradition of ensuring that we never turn down a qualified Dream request.”

Prior to joining Dream Foundation, Heyer, a trained CPA, worked in international fixed income operations and management for several investment banks in London.

She is also an active volunteer and served as the board president of Ganna Walska Lotusland, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit where she participated in management operations, long-range planning, development, governance and finance efforts.

She is also a Lifetime Honorary Trustee of the organization.

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to nearly 25,000 dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified request.

For more information please visit DreamFoundation.org.

— Dani Cordaro is a PR consultant at Dream Foundation.