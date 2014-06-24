Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:53 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Kitá Wines Earns Four Silver Medals at Central Coast Wine Competition

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | June 24, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

Kitá Wines recently earned four Silver medals at the 2014 Central Coast Wine Competition.

Silver medals were awarded to Kitá Wines’ 2011 Syrah, Camp 4 vineyard, 2011 Syrah Reserve, Camp 4 vineyard, 2011 Pinot Noir, Hilliard Bruce vineyard and 2012 Sauvignon Blanc, Star Lane vineyard.

“We’re very excited that every one of our wines we submitted received a silver medal,” said Tara Gomez, Kitá Wines’ general manager and winemaker. “To be recognized for our passion and commitment to making high-quality wines is a huge honor.”

More than 600 wines from 150 wineries entered the competition. All entrants are from the Central Coast which encompasses multiple regions, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The Central Coast Wine Competition is the largest of its kind that recognizes wines produced exclusively from grapes grown on California’s Central Coast. The competition, which is judged by a panel of expert wine evaluators and journalists, promotes the excellent quality and diversity of commercial wineries and grape growers in California’s fastest growing wine regions.

Founded in 2010, Kitá Wines is a small, premium California winery located in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley in the Santa Barbara County AVA. The word “Kitá” means “our valley oak” in the Santa Ynez Chumash native language of Samala.

Like the valley oak, Kitá’s wine highlights the gifts from Mother Earth and embodies the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley. Kitá wines are crafted using sustainable methods and a blend of old and new world winemaking techniques. All of the wines are hand harvested. Its wines are produced in small batches aiming to have minimal manipulation and maximizing varietal characteristics.

Kitá Wines is owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

— Hildy Medina is the public relations manager for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

