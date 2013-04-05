Kitchen Dispute Ends in Stabbing, Attempted-Murder Charge

A 62-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing attempted-murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow kitchen worker at a local care facility, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Evodio Garcia Garcia was being held at the County Jail, with bail set at $500,000, following his arrest Thursday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Garcia and a co-worker at Hillside House, 1235 Veronica Springs Road, had been having trouble working together for years, Hoover said, and an argument between the two erupted at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

As the two were heading outside, Garcia picked up a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the co-worker, a 62-year-old Goleta man, Hoover said.

“Their supervisor heard the altercation taking place in the kitchen, and intervened by physically grabbing Garcia,” Hoover said. “The supervisor was able to convince Garcia to place the knife on the kitchen counter and walked him to the front office.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded, along with fire personnel from the county and the city of Santa Barbara.

The victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with two severe stab wounds, Hoover said. Details on his condition were not available.

“It should be noted that at no time were any of the residents, clients or other staff at the Hillside House facility threatened or attacked by the suspect,” Hoover said.

