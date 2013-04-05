Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kitchen Dispute Ends in Stabbing, Attempted-Murder Charge

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 5, 2013 | 6:13 p.m.

Evodio Garcia Garcia
Evodio Garcia Garcia

A 62-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing attempted-murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow kitchen worker at a local care facility, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Evodio Garcia Garcia was being held at the County Jail, with bail set at $500,000, following his arrest Thursday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Garcia and a co-worker at Hillside House, 1235 Veronica Springs Road, had been having trouble working together for years, Hoover said, and an argument between the two erupted at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

As the two were heading outside, Garcia picked up a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the co-worker, a 62-year-old Goleta man, Hoover said.

“Their supervisor heard the altercation taking place in the kitchen, and intervened by physically grabbing Garcia,” Hoover said. “The supervisor was able to convince Garcia to place the knife on the kitchen counter and walked him to the front office.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded, along with fire personnel from the county and the city of Santa Barbara.

The victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with two severe stab wounds, Hoover said. Details on his condition were not available.

“It should be noted that at no time were any of the residents, clients or other staff at the Hillside House facility threatened or attacked by the suspect,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 