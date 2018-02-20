Kitchen Fire Forces Closure of AJ Spurs Restaurant in Buellton

A fire that began in the kitchen area caused significant damage to the AJ Spurs Restaurant in Buellton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Four engine companies and a battalion chief were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the popular bar and eatery at 350 E. Highway 246, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

It took crews about 25 minutes to knock down the flames, which traveled up through a ventilation pipe to the roof, and also extended to a nearby attic area, Eliason said.

The building’s internal fire-sprinkler system helped contain the blaze, Eliason said, but also caused extensive water damage throughout the structure.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to look for the cause of the fire.

The restaurant was expected to remain closed for an unknown period of time, Eliason said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

